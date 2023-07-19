MadameNoire Featured Video

While it may come as a shock, Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson still having dorming on their minds.

The Louisiana State University women’s basketball players starred in a back-to-school shopping ad for Amazon that showcased their “dream dorm room” essentials.

Social media users thought it was comical to see Angel, a senior, and Flau’jae, a sophomore, share details on dorm room necessities while the student-athletes assumably get a sizable amount of NIL [name, image, likeness] coins from their big brand deals.

In the comments of the Instagram post Angel shared, online users joked about how the 21-year-old was probably too baller live in an LSU campus dorm. As they highlighted, the college athlete has had several NIL deals, including with Coach, Sonic, Bose and Wingstop.

“All that NIL money, I promise you she ain’t living on campus 😂.” “Angel you making all that NIL money and you expect me to believe you living on campus in a dorm?” “Great Promo, make that money… but that ain’t LSU.” “Lmao know damn well she don’t stay in no dorm.”

Other Instagram users were just happy to see Angel and Flau’jae secure such a major bag through their Amazon deal. The commenters loved the athletes’ banter and their big-sis, little-sis energy.

“I love seeing college athletes securing the bag 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.” “It’s very big sister little sister energy and I love it.” “🤣🤣🤣🤣 nah y’all ate thi.s” “Love this, super cool. So proud of you @angelreese10 and @flaujae. You are setting great examples for all the young girls to follow. KEEP PUSHING! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

Angel’s dorm room advice was all about being “dripped out with Amazon for less.”

The 21-year-old’s dream room was filled with pink items such as a fancy square candle, headphones and a large felt pin board. The aspiring communications major even had a large vanity that included a “private lash stash.”

“People always say, ‘Angel, do you do your own lashes?’ Of course, I do my own lashes.”

Flau’jae’s room had a space for the athlete and aspiring rapper to record her music in style. It also had “unbreakable” plates and an air-fryer so she’s always filled with brain food.

“This is my desk, I rock the box and drop legendary bars… and I study too,” she said lightheartedly.

The 19-year-old is an interdisciplinary studies major with a minor in sports administration. Her NIL deals have been with heavy-hitting names such as Raising Cane’s, Campus Ink, Meta, Taco Bell and Puma, according to Basketball Insiders.

Congrats to Angel and Flau’Jae for getting their money — all while scoring trophies and getting their degrees too.

Peep their Amazon ad below.

