MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes’ son, Bryson Bryant, was reportedly released from Gwinnett County Jail on Oct. 5 — just three months after he was allegedly busted for possessing fentanyl, court documents obtained by Radar Online indicate.

According to the outlet, Bryant reportedly posted a $6,100 bond after he was charged with a felony on July 3 for possessing fentanyl — a Schedule II controlled substance — and pretending to be his younger brother Brentt Leakes during his arrest.

He was slammed with a $1,850 fine for “loitering” and a $1,850 fine for “giving law enforcement a false name.” The 33-year-old was also fined $2,400 “for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.”

Bryant has a court date set and must appear. If he fails to show up, his bond could be “forfeited,” and he could run the risk of having a “bench warrant” issued for his “re-arrest,” the document obtained by Radar Online noted.

An insider connected to the sheriff’s release office previously told the outlet that Bryant would be held in Gwinnett County Jail until Jan. 3, 2024, for violating his probation connected to a separate case stemming from his July arrest, but he was released three months early. It’s unclear why.

As MadameNoire previously reported in July, Bryant was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl after he reportedly gave false information about his identity to the police. Police also charged the father of three with a misdemeanor for “loitering/prowling.”

During the July 3 arrest, authorities claimed that they found Bryant in a car outside a home located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. After inspecting the 33-year-old’s car, an officer retrieved “a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” which tested positive for fentanyl.

When authorities asked Bryant for his name, he told officers he was his younger brother Brentt. He also gave police the youngster’s birth date and other personal info. As a result, officials from the department recorded Brentt’s name on some of the case filings — which caused even more confusion.

Bryant was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:36 a.m. the morning of his arrest. According to authorities, during the booking process, he allegedly gave officers the address of a home that his mother sold years ago.

NeNe spoke about her son’s battle with drug addiction during a candid interview with Carlos King July 25.

“He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling… He has an addiction — he’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been to rehabilitation a couple of times, and he’s still come back out and relapsed,” the reality TV star told King. “As a mom, just to watch it — my hands are tied. He is 31 years old, he’s an adult. He has three children, three beautiful children that I adore. He has a wife… there’s not much that I can do.”

RELATED CONTENT: NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Bryant Assigned Public Defender Following Felony Drug Possession Charge