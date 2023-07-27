MadameNoire Featured Video

Symone Davis, the mother of Bryson Bryant’s youngest child, has publicly gone after former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, according to Radar Online.

Symone and Bryson shared a young son named Blaze. The displeased baby mama claimed NeNe, Bryson’s mother, was “full of shit” regarding concern for her eldest son’s recent drug possession arrest. The mother of Bryson’s child claimed that the Linnethia Lounge owner hadn’t even met or acknowledged her youngest grandchild.

“She is a bully,” Symone said about NeNe. “It would be nice for [Blaze’s] grandmother to step up.”

Gwinnett County’s superior court declared that Bryson was Blaze’s biological father in 2020.

Symone said NeNe’s role on RHOA and the money it brought in “changed” the iconic reality star.

“I know the show didn’t specifically affect him [Bryson] but it did change his mother… The money changed his mom,” she alleged.

Symone also claimed that NeNe’s youngest child, Brentt, got the love “Bryce [Bryson] always wanted” and “never got.” From the baby mother’s point of view, RHOA “ruined” NeNe and the struggling 33-year-old’s relationship.

Authorities put the husband and father of three in jail July 3 after he was found in a car with fentanyl.

In an interview with Carlos King published on July 25, NeNe commented on whether reality TV contributed to Bryson’s development and drug usage. She said, “I don’t think it helped, but I don’t think it was the sole cause of it.”

“I spoke to him on the phone, I think he’s doing okay,” the mother of two said. “He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling… He has an addiction — he’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been to rehabilitation a couple of times, and he’s still come back out and relapsed.”

“As a mom, just to watch it — my hands are tied. He is 31 years old, he’s an adult. He has three children, three beautiful children that I adore. He has a wife… there’s not much that I can do.”

NeNe said counseling taught her that the times she sent Bryson off to receive addiction treatment may not have been the best approach. She explained that she’s learned her son must acknowledge his drug issue on an internalized level and choose to seek help on his own accord.

The former RHOA star emphasized that as a mother, she’d never wash her hands of her son. Still, the 55-year-old said she’s grown “kind of numb” to Bryson’s drug problem because it’s “been happening for so many years.”

NeNe revealed that her former boyfriend, John Kolaj, contacted her to check on her and Bryson.

In season four, RHOA fans were introduced to John and NeNe’s short romantic relationship while the housewife was estranged from her longtime husband, late businessman Greg Leakes.

The Italian restauranteur and entrepreneur notoriously gave NeNe a Rolex (which she still wears!) and various other luxurious gifts that always left her blushing and slightly embarrassed on camera.

In her interview with Carlos, NeNe shared that John and her College Hill: Celebrity Edition co-star Lamar Odom privately offered to send Bryson to a rehabilitation center, expenses paid when he’s released from jail.

