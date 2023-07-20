MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant is facing a felony charge for a recent incident that occurred in Lawrenceville, Georgia. According to Radar Online, the eldest son of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly gave false information to police when he was arrested for felony possession of drugs July 3.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, police alleged the 33-year-old man lied and claimed that he was his brother Brentt Leakes before he was apprehended for possessing Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Authorities claimed that the 33-year-old was at the address in question, “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence, which was false.” When authorities asked Bryson for his name, he told officers that he was his young brother Brentt. He also gave police the youngster’s birth date and other personal info. As a result, officials from the department recorded Brett’s name on some of the case filings, which caused even more confusion.

Bryson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:36 a.m. and his bond was set at $5,900. He was released on July 4 around noon. When he was booked, Bryson also reportedly gave officers the wrong address for his case filing. According to police, the eldest son of NeNe gave the police an address to a house that she had sold years ago. In addition to the felony charge, Bryson was slammed with a misdemeanor charge for “loitering and prowling.”

NeNe welcomed Bryson in a previous relationship. The reality star shares her youngest son Brentt with her late husband Gregg Leakes.

This isn’t Bryson’s first run-in with the law.

In 2011, he was busted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Gwinnett County. According to TMZ, Bryant tried to flee the store with two $14 razors. At the time, he was already on probation for a marijuana arrest that he racked up a year prior.

Yikes!

We hope things work out for Bryson. Man, NeNe has been through a lot over the last year! First Brentt’s heart attack, the divorce, and now this? We’re wishing you peace, sis.

