NeNe Leakes’ eldest son, Bryson Bryant, was appointed a public defender amid his latest slew of alleged criminal offenses.

Legal documents filed July 5 stated that the 33-year-old was “financially unable to employ an attorney.”

Therefore, his filing requested the “appointment of counsel for [an] indigent defendant,” according to RadarOnline. The Magistrate of Gwinnett County signed off on Bryson’s request. The high-ranking official noted in court documents that the public defender would serve as the 33-year-old’s representation until his case was completed, another lawyer was court appointed, or the defendant found money to retain the legal counsel of his choice.

Bryson is in custody at Gwinnett County Jail on a $6,100 bond. His next court date is in late July.

The 33-year-old faces a serious combination of charges following police filings of his recent arrests.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, NeNe’s eldest child was arrested July 3 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was apprehended for felony drug possession of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and Schedule II controlled substance. Police also charged the father of three with misdemeanor “loitering/prowling.”

Legal documents reportedly stated that authorities found Bryson in a car outside a Lawrenceville home. Inside the vehicle, an officer retrieved “a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” which tested positive for Fentanyl.

Bryson allegedly told several lies during his arrest. He initially told police he knew the residents of the Lawrenceville home he was parked outside of — which authorities claimed was false.

When asked for his address, the 33-year-old gave the police one formerly under his mother’s name.

More shockingly, Bryson told the cops he was NeNe’s younger son, Brentt, 24. The latter falsity caused several legal documents to be wrongfully filed. Bryson was reportedly released from jail July 3 under Brentt’s name. Police arrested him again on the same day under his real name, RadarOnline detailed.

The struggling 33-year-old son of the reality star received more charges during that second arrest. The accusations included giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and violating probation concerning a separate case.

