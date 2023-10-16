MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her music career back into her own hands.

On Oct. 12, The Traumazine rapper took to Instagram Live to give her dedicated fan base, “The Hotties,” an update about her next album. The Houston-bred femcee revealed that she would be putting out her next project independently.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper said while referencing her ongoing legal battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“I have no label right now,” she continued.

“We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf—ing Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see is about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Before signing off, the “Savage” hitmaker told fans that she was really “excited” to be releasing her own music independently “for the first time since it was just me and my momma.”

Megan’s mother, the late Holly Thomas, managed the star before she passed away from brain cancer in 2019.

“It’s really just me this go around until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself,” she added.

As previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion has been in and out of court with her former label dating back to 2020. Here’s why she filed a lawsuit against the label.

The star, born Megan Pete, filed a lawsuit against 1501, alleging that the label was preventing her from releasing new music. During an Instagram live session in March 2020, the rapper claimed that her former manager, 1501 CEO Crawl Crawford, turned on her when she asked to renegotiate terms within her 2018 contract.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young. I was like 20,” she told fans. “I’m thinking in my head, ‘Everybody cool, we all cool, we family, it’s cool, it’s nice.’ Now they telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game.”

Inside the filing, Megan asked to be dropped from the label. The rapper claimed that she had successfully fulfilled her contract following the release of 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties, but a month later, Crawford countersued, arguing that the album did not contain original material. The music exec claimed that the project was nothing more than a compilation of Meg’s “old” and “previously released” tracks, according to TMZ. In order to fulfill her contract, he alleged that Meg was required to deliver at least 12 “new master recordings of studio performances,” the filing noted.

Thankfully, in late December, the 28-year-old artist landed a small victory in court when a judge denied Crawford’s motion to deem the project less than an album. After the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, in August 2022, Meg amended her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages from the label. She argued that her last two albums, Traumazine and Something For Thee Hotties, fulfilled the requirements of the dodgy contract.

