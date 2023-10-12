MadameNoire Featured Video

The ladies of the new talk show series Crowned aren’t avoiding taboo topics like body-shaming and small penises.

In a teaser for the Oct. 16 episode, Kendra G. asked co-hosts Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson and Chanel Nicole Scott whether criticizing a man’s small package constituted body-shaming. In The Black Network — which is behind Crowned — posted the snippet on Instagram Oct. 9.

Kendra asserted that speaking ill of a man’s small penis was body-shaming and unwarranted. The longtime radio personality claimed that small-penis men often have good characters. She also argued that they take their time to court women because they want ladies to fall in love with them before they reveal what’s in their boxers.

“Cause they know once you have sex with them, only the character will keep you,” Kendra theorized.

The statement caused Vivica to mention the age-old adage, “It’s the motion in the ocean, [not the size of the boat].”

In the comments, Instagram users also weighed in on whether size matters. Many women agreed that talking poorly of men with toddler penises was body-shaming and in poor taste. A few users noted that they weren’t size queens — but men needed to learn how to satisfy their sexual partners somehow, some way.

“Yes it is. You don’t have to like small sausage, but don’t shame people for something they can’t control.” “The small peen laughs go in the same category as fat-shaming for me personally.” “My biggest wasn’t my best sooo, just learn a woman’s body as an individual and listen to what she loves.” “As long as if he’s a good man and treats me right. That’s all that matters. We can work around the size.” “Just because he got a shrimp doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to use it! Mouth and hand play goes a long way 😮.”

A few others argued that talking smack about small penises wasn’t so bad since men frequently body-shame things about women.

“Men body-shame all the time and you call it a preference. Now keep that same energy.” “It’s not body-shaming because women typically don’t get on platforms and talk about the man’s little pinky. Men, on the other hand, have whole podcasts speaking on women’s bodies, commenting under women’s pictures, and in women’s DMs body-shaming.”

The first episode of Crowned aired Oct. 2 on In The Black Network.

The new talk show is the network’s “inaugural original series,” according to a briefing shared with MadameNoire.

“The women offer a girls’ night out conversation centered around valid personal experiences that will speak to both women and men with unfiltered points of [view] to straighten each other’s crowns! Each episode of Crowned will end with a musical performance,” added the source.

According to a press release shared in late September by PR Newswire, the series debuted on the new network’s launch day. The streamer promises to highlight “Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences.” Moreover, the In The Black Network will feature multi-genre content that “uplifts Black culture and pride.”

Viewers can watch the network’s content online, on YouTube, or via a dedicated app on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

New episodes of Crowned are set to drop every Monday at noon EST.

RELATED CONTENT: “Funky Dineva Gets Thoroughly Cleared After Spewing Hate About Chlöe Bailey’s Appearance”