Tea-G-I-F co-host Funky Dineva is in piping hot water after his disparaging and unwarranted comments about Chlöe Bailey’s appearance.

On the Aug. 23 episode of the Fox Soul series, Funky Dineva harshly criticized Chlöe’s public move to shut down rumors her sister Halle Bailey is pregnant. The commentator, born Quentin Latham, spoke negatively about Chlöe embracing her sensual side and made nasty comments about the 25-year-old’s appearance without makeup.

“I don’t like her. Chlöe Bailey is so goddamn lame to me,” Funky Dineva told Tea-G-I-F co-stars Claudia Jordan and Al Reynolds. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous and shit, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is fucking believable.”

“And I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, [but] without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat-ass face without no makeup,” Funky Dineva’s hate-filled rant continued.

The gossiper went on to call Chlöe “inauthentic” and called out the In Pieces singer’s record sales.

Why Funky Dineva felt the need to attack Chlöe is unclear — and unwarranted regardless — considering the topic of discussion was the “Have Mercy” singer’s tweet addressing speculation if Halle is pregnant.

Chlöe didn’t address Funky Dineva by name, but she did subtly put her haters in their place. On Aug. 23, she tweeted, “Lol people be so mad at your happiness. Get help.”

Chlöe’s fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, seemingly caught her shade. They rallied behind the singer-actress and against Funky Dineva with the quickness. Fans trashed the Tea-G-I-F host for his appalling and mean-spirited comments on a woman’s appearance. People were also confused regarding why the pop culture critic was so bothered by Chlöe defending her sister. Peep their two cents below.

