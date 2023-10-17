MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman’s post-divorce physical appearance has stirred up mixed opinions on X. On Oct. 7, the account @instablog9ja shared a clip of “the divorce effect” a woman experienced following the end of her marriage. The photos of her in the clip displayed a noticeable difference in her appearance after her divorce.

The physical transformation she made landed the short video over 6.5 million views and 1,300 comments. Notably, the account that posted the clip boasts over 3 million followers and posts Nigerian-related content about news, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment.

Unfortunately, many X netizens body-shamed the woman’s physical appearance when she was married in the post’s replies. They asked why the woman didn’t transform her body while she had a husband and assumed her physique in the marriage was what contributed to the union’s demise. Other critical users questioned whether the transformation in the post was supposed to be some kind of pro-divorce propaganda.

Thankfully, a few comments uplifted the woman and shot down all the bashing on her post-divorce transformation. One online user noted that it’s nobody’s place to judge the woman’s previous looks and that the video didn’t disclose anything regarding what contributed to her physical appearance while she was married.

Others noted that the woman looked good and had a glow even after going through a divorce — which is commendable within itself.

Celebrities like Tia Mowry and Meagan Good have been vocal about how post-divorce glow-up transformations heavily impact one’s approach to life.

In November 2022, the former Sister, Sister star shared that she prioritized more time to be “present” for herself since filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict the previous month.

“But for me, it’s about learning how to be aware and present with myself. And tapping in and making sure I, too, am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn’t filled?” said Mowry, who shares two young children with Hardrict.

Similarly, Good said in a January 2023 interview on the View that she “learned a lot” and “rediscovered” herself “in a lot of ways” since her 2021 split from her ex-husband, DeVon Franklin, after almost 10 years of marriage.

Regarding the possibilities of her post-divorce future, the Harlem star was optimistic.

“It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next,” she told the View’s co-hosts. “I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect, and that’s kind of amazing.”

