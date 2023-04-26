MadameNoire Featured Video

Six months after Tia Mowry filed for divorce, she and Cory Hardrict have officially ended their marriage of 15 years.

The actress’s attorney Laura Wasser revealed that Mowry, 44, and Hardrict, 43, finalized the dissolution of their marriage in court documents obtained by Radar Online. Wasser said the two actors “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

The attorney didn’t reveal many details about Mowry and Hardrict’s divorce. However, it’s reported that the former couple agreed to share joint physical custody of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. The decision to share custody honors the request Mowry made in her October divorce filing.

April 20 would have been the actors’ 15th wedding anniversary.

Neither Mowry nor Hardrict has publicly acknowledged that their divorce has been finalized.

However, Mowry said the last few months have been “some of the hardest” of her life in an Instagram post shared on her wedding anniversary.

The Family Reunion star uploaded photos of herself in bed with her two kids. The trio shared hugs and sported smiles.

Mowry’s caption emphasized her unwavering love for her children despite the uncertainty of the future.

“There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain– the love I have for these two. They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder. Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

The mother of two has been fairly open with her fans about her divorce since she announced her and Hardrict’s separation.

At the time of her filing, Mowry cited “irreconcilably differences” as the reason behind the couple’s split.

In a message she posted on Instagram, the actress said she was “grateful for all the happy times” she and the All American: Homecoming actor had together.

In November, the Sister, Sister star told US Weekly that her decision to file for divorce “was not easy.”

She also shared that she and Hardrict had “more good days than bad days” as they co-parented throughout their separation.

“I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak. It’s very hard.'”

Mowry continued, “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier. Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

The actress explained in more detail how her self-love awakening led to her divorce filing in a separate interview that month. While speaking with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, the 4U by Tia haircare brand founder said, “It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

