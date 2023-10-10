MadameNoire Featured Video

Chechi Sarai stunned all four judges on The Voice with her flawlessly on-pitch rendition of Minnie Riperton’s 1975 classic song, “Lovin’ You.”

The 32-year-old Nigerian-American singer hadn’t even reached the song’s iconic, high-pitched whistle notes when all four judges pressed their buttons, turned around and saw the songbird on stage during Season 24’s Blind Auditions. On the sidelines, Chechi’s loved ones were beside themselves when the singer got a “4-Chair-Turn” within the first 30 seconds of her performance.

John Legend and Gwen Stefani were the first to vie for the competitor, but fellow judges Niall Horan and Reba McEntire followed suit almost instantaneously. John swayed from side to side, seemingly enamored by the 32-year-old Michigan native’s voice. Meanwhile, Gwen softly yet excitedly sang along from her chair.

Reba smiled and clapped while Niall continuously sported a look of disbelief at Chechi’s vocal range.

“Who are you, and what planet do you come from,” the former One Direction bandmate asked the songbird. “First of all, anyone that can do a whistle tone — I think we’re all blown away by… I wouldn’t even attempt to go anywhere near that note. You’ve set the bar so high for this competition. I can see a finalist already in you.”

In addition to being highly impressed by Chechi’s ability to nail the whistle notes in “Lovin’ You,” the judges were also impressed by her grace on stage and how she presented herself as the full superstar package.

Each judge was eager to state their case on why the Michigander — now living in Los Angeles — should join their team on the NBC singing competition show.

Chechi ultimately chose Gwen to be her vocal coach, and the former No Doubt singer promised to highlight the 32-year-old’s unique star power and personality since her voice was already technically “perfect.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Toni Braxton Says ‘That Whisper!’ After NYC Singer Goes Viral For Impersonating Her Singing’ Wild Thoughts'”

Chechi released her debut album, Long Gone , in 2017. Her last single, “December Rain,” dropped in 2022.

“Lovin’ You” is well known for the technically difficult musical high notes, aka whistle notes, that late singer Minnie Riperton sang during the original track’s chorus.

According to Genius, the 1975 song was produced by Stevie Wonder and initially written by Minnie and her husband, Richard Rudolph, as a lullaby for their daughter, actress Maya Rudolph.

Whistle notes are sung in the highest phonational register, according to the University of Los Angeles’ Keys To Voice Studies website. The source detailed that the register “begins above the soprano ‘high C’ (C6) and usually extends to a major 9th above (D7). The frequency range is approximately 1050 – 2350 Hz.”

Scroll through other Black songbirds who can hit whistle notes below.

Play

Minnie Riperton

Listen to the singer’s melodic whistle notes in the original version of the now-beloved song.