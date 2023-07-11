MadameNoire Featured Video

Toni Braxton is equally as amused as social media users with a fan’s impersonation of her unique, Grammy-winning voice.

On July 6, the R&B songstress reposted a TikTok of New York City-based singer-songwriter Famous as he masterfully and hilariously imitated her singing DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Famous captured the tone and range of Toni’s voice brilliantly. He copied the deep richness of her sound and even freestyled her signature whispers and runs.

Toni shared the clip and wrote, “That whisper! 🤣 How’d he do, guys?”

Fans responded to Toni’s question in the comments and didn’t disappoint. They were in awe of how much Famous sounded like the R&B Queen.

“Boy, you better sound like Toni Braxton! 😂” “He did the signature ‘woo’ so well..😂😂😂” “He’s your cheat code, Toni 😅” “He ate that 🔥.” “He Ate Down .. My Thoughts Definitely Got Wild ✍🏾🔥🚀”

In the comments of the original TikTok post, Famous said he cried with laughter after he imitated Toni’s whisper singing.

When a fan asked how he so closely matched the Grammy winner’s voice, the NYC artist said, “We have similar tones and inflections! I’ve studied the greats! 🙏🏾”

Famous sang the music producer tag, “Darkchild,” before he started the “Wild Thoughts” cover. The shoutout referenced Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins — who produced Toni’s 2000’s hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” The latter track was infamously sampled on Burna’s Boy’s hit 2022 single, “Last Last.”

In an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Afrobeats artist revealed that 60% of the earnings for “Last Last” goes to Toni.

“It was actually my idea, to be honest,” Burna said. “I always wanted to use that sample, and I knew Chopstix could do something crazy with it. I just pointed that shit out, and he took it from there. That’s one of the most special creative processes ever, but she [Toni] is taking 60% of the shit.”

“I’m not complaining, man. Hopefully, she even pops out to one of the shows,” he added about possibly performing with the R&B songstress.

Listen to both songs below.

