Khia spat her rumpshaking hit while strutting her stuff on stage at the Wiregrass Heritage Festival in Dothan, Alabama, Sept. 30.

The crowd was particularly hyped when the Philly-born, Tampa-raised artist performed her raunchy 2001 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It).”

The 46-year-old femcee confidently rapped the explicit lyrics and sang the song’s catchy chorus. The sexually-charged and empowering women’s anthem blasted from the speakers, and the crowd loved every moment of it.

Khia and her hypeman had fun on stage, freestyling ad-libs and making the song fresh for her audience.

The femcee wore a tiny gold sparkling mini dress that she paired with matching colored gladiator sandal heels.

Other songs she performed during the were “The K-wang,” “Steer,” “Like Me,” “Don’t Trust No Niggaz” and more. The Wiregrass Heritage Festival’s other performers included Dru Hill, Bigg Robb and Sunshine Anderson.

“My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” was on Khia’s 2001 album Thug Misses, which went certified gold via the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 42. At the time, the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart was “I’m Gonna Be Alright” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Nas, “Oh Boy” by Cam’ron ft. Julz Santana, “Just A Friend” by Mario, “Dilemma” by Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland, and chart-topper “Hot In Herre,” which Nelly did solo.

Khia’s Thug Misses project, her debut studio album, reached No. 33 on the Top 200 chart and spent three weeks on the Top 40.

Khia has been vocal about the best and worst times “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” was sampled since its release over 20 years ago.

The hip-hop veteran said Saweetie’s “Icy Girl” fell flat and didn’t do the original track justice. Interestingly, however, Khia was a fan when Miley Cyrus covered the raunchy cunnilingus anthem during an Adult Swim party in New York City back in 2015.

“Damn shame it took a sweet country white [chick] to pay homage to the queen,” the femcee tweeted, according to Billboard.

“My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” has also been sampled by the City Girls, Too $hort, Erica Banks and more, accounted Genius.

Khia dropped her latest single, “Cum To Moma,” in August.

