Sherri Shepherd disapproves of the sexual explicitness coming from trending hip-hop femcees like Sexyy Red.

The stand-up comedian and daytime talk show host talked about sex and the state of today’s music during a guest appearance on The Breakfast Club Oct. 5. After DJ Envy mentioned Sexyy Red’s viral and raunchy hit, “Pound Town,” Shepherd made it clear that hypersexualized music coming from today’s female MCs are not her cup of tea.

“Oh my God, I was like, ‘What are these girls talking about nowadays?'” Shepherd said of her initial reaction to the song. “When did talking about your booty hole start being sexy to people? When did just getting money and showing your booty hole to dudes become sexy? I come from the school of let them imagine something… When did your booty become the emphasis?”

During the conversation, Shepherd also shut down Charlamagne’s suggestion of inviting Sexyy to her daytime TV show.

The comedienne noted that she didn’t want the rapper to dismiss her as an “old lady” with an “auntie” mentality.

Just before the daytime TV host shared her thoughts on “Pound Town,” she’d discussed men and women’s differing approaches to sex — and being of a certain age.

The 56-year-old daytime talk show host noted that she was physically “practical” regarding getting down in the bedroom.

“Physically — you can’t be throwing me up in the air and think my knee gon’ stay in place,” she stated. “I’m one of them fragile dolls that’s been on the shelf with the fine china. So when you take me down — you gotta be careful with me.”

Albeit briefly, Charlamagne countered Shepherd’s stance on “Pound Town” and music of the like. The Breakfast Club co-host pointed out that past hip-hop generations enjoyed sexually charged music from female rappers, including Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Trina and more.

Shepherd argued that today’s music doesn’t have the balance of female rap representation that showcases the sexy, raunchy side and the conscious, woke side previously displayed by greats like Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill.

And while there are currently female rappers who aren’t heavily rapping sex-related lyrics, Shepherd emphasized her feeling that there aren’t enough.

The daytime host told The Breakfast Club that she had “nothing against” Sexyy despite her feelings about the rapper’s music.

Similar conversations have been circulating about fellow budding rapper Sukihana, also known for her outlandish behavior and sexually explicit lyrics and persona.

Just because some Black women choose to publicly lean into the details of their sexuality, sex romps and sex parts doesn’t mean that they’re any less entitled to the respect that those more sexually reserved are granted in today’s society.

Respectability politics — the act of policing how respectable another is and presenting themselves based on your own standard — takes away the autonomy of others to live their lives authentically and based on their own choices.

Everyone may not agree with Sexyy saying, “My coochie pink, my booty hole brown” on the song “Pound Town” or Sukihana rapping about analingus on the track “Eating.” Regardless, both are grown women who have the autonomy to do and say as they please, just as Shepherd has the right to share her opinion on it. Additionally, Black women are entitled to multiplicity just as much as anyone else. No one has to be solely raunchy, solely woke, or otherwise.

Read more below and sound off in the comments regarding whether the representation of women in rap right now is out of whack and too hypersexualized.

