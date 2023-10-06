MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat, 49, and her beautiful wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet during the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Oct. 3. The lovebirds brought a pop of color to the coveted award show, too.

On Tuesday, the rapper – real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart – rocked a fuzzy purple sweater along with matching pants as she walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with Jesseca. The first time momma completed her award show ensemble with her signature headband, a Bape t-shirt and colorful pink and purple Bape sneakers.

At one point, Da Brat leaned in to give her wifey a smooch — who was also styling and profiling.

Jesseca attended the BET Hip Hop Awards in a colorful checker print bodycon dress by Christopher John Rogers. The Kaleidoscope Hair entrepreneur rocked multi-colored sandals by DSQUARED2 that brought out the red, green and purple hues of the dress. Jesseca, 41, opted for a sleek updo and a natural beat to complement the stylish fit.

The beautiful couple shared a few highlights of their red carpet slay on Instagram Oct. 4. In the comments section, fans couldn’t get over how cute the married duo looked together.

Reality TV star Yandy Smith commented, “Omg omg omg this is soooooooo pretty. Y’all got the best pictures hands down!”

Another fan gushed, “Y’all always match each other’s fly!”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Anybody else just love them together?!”

Yes! These two never miss a beat!

In February 2022, Da Brat and Jesseca tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia in front of their close family and friends. Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss were some of the stars who attended the lavish event.

In July, Da Brat and Jesseca announced the birth of their adorable son, True Legend. The Funkdafied rapper delivered her son via C-section, which Jesseca filmed on video for fans. The cutie patootie was born on July 6 at 8:30 p.m., weighing in at 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

Before the awards ceremony, Da Brat and Jesseca took baby legend out to see his “tee-tee tribe” which consists of Kandi, Porsha and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“Hadn’t seen my fams in a MINUTE! Missed them terribly. Now we’re ALL mommies! Grateful for my loved ones. My son’s tee-tee tribe is UNMATCHED,” Da Brat captioned a photo of herself holding baby True alongside Porsha, Kandi and Tiny Oct. 2.

Da Brat posted a sweet tribute to her baby boy True in honor of National Son Day.

October has been a month filled with love and happiness for the Harris-Dupart clan. In honor of National Son Day, proud momma DaBrat shared a heartwarming montage on Instagram that captured her and Jesseca bonding and loving on their adorable newborn.

“I am SO grateful for my most beautifulest gift of my life,” the happy matriarch penned Oct. 1. “Our [little] MIRACLE boy brings us the greatest joy. CHYYYLE I AM OFFICIALLY IN THIS CLUB NOW and I LOVE IT! Wooow!! GOD IS AWESOME.”

Aww, this is so precious!

Da Brat and Jesseca’s love is unmatched!

RELATED CONTENT: Jesseca Harris-Dupart Says Da Brat’s Sexiness Has Gone Up ‘1000%’ Since Giving Birth