Things have turned sour between Amara La Negra and Safaree Samuels during the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

The explosive lovers’ quarrel between the two reality stars was full of raised voices, cussing, hurt feelings and accusations. Things escalated so intensely that Amara threw her drink at Sarfaree, security stepped in, and the two screamed expletives at each other while being separated. A clip from the moment revealed that neither adult thought the other was over their ex. Safaree seemingly accused Amara of not being over the father of her twin daughters, and the “Menea Tu Culo” singer claimed Safaree wasn’t over his ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Erica Mena.

“You can be divorced, and you can still be fucking,” Amara accusatorially quipped. “Cause you was on vacation, and I don’t know who you were there with.”

The Dominican-American musician emphasized that every other man she’d been with had failed her. She said that she needed someone to stick around and support her.

“But you fuck her and leave,” Amara alleged, adding, “You’re becoming like every fucking man I’ve ever known.”

Safaree wasn’t taking the heat — or accountability — for any of Amara’s accusations.

He said the mother of two was trying to paint him as the “bad guy.” He also slightly smirked when a riled-up Amara said he looked like he didn’t care about their conversation and the issues she brought up.

Interestingly, the “Straaaaait” rapper drew the line when Amara said she had canceled bookings because of him. The 42-year-old Brooklyn native said, “Stop acting like you being next to me don’t bring you a bunch of fucking attention. People weren’t talking about you the way they’re talking about you until you got with me! You ain’t never seen this type of promo!”

“You are what everyone said about you,” Amara yelled shortly after throwing the drink. “Fuck you, Safaree. Exactly — walk away like you usually do. Walk away like you do about everything else in your life. Walk away — you’re so fucking trash.”

Amara and Safaree’s relationship can’t be on the rocks if it was never real to begin with. In August, the singer implied that she and the Brooklyn native’s romance was faked for the show.

The beautiful and proud Afro-Latina told a fan that she was single and hadn’t had sex with anyone since the father of her twins — who she welcomed in March 2022.

“Let me put it this way… I get hired to do my job, and I do what I have to do. I do it well,” she said while speaking about the relationship. “We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission. Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe. That’s on you. You understand?”

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami drop on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST via VH1.

