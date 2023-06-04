MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree has officially taken his kids to his home country. The proud father has been sharing images of his two kids, Safire and Legend, during their trip to Jamaica.

“Safire and Legend take Jamaica. They have been screaming ‘wah gwan’ nonstop. It’s time. Welcome to Jamrock,” he wrote.

The series of posts show Safaree, 41, hilariously taking his kids around Robin’s Bay, which is described as a “small fishing village located in the parish of St. Mary,” according to Vital Frequency Retreat.

The family is spending a lot of time at the retreat eating fruit and starting new traditions. There is no word if reality TV cameras are in sight, but the internet is loving it.

“Legend never eats fruit in America, but in Jamaica he does,” Safaree wrote in an Instagram post.

The recording artist and father told his followers that he and his kids are living it up without a nanny and without Safaree’s ex-wife Erica Mena.

Safaree and Mena were officially divorced in March 2022. Back in April, Mena fired up a series of tweets insinuating that Safaree was a “deadbeat father” after clips on social media showed the star showering gifts on the children of his rumored new boo Amara La Negra.

“Aww, so cute. It’s just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man. My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room, and please don’t get me started on how he didn’t do anything for my son’s first birthday until two weeks after the fact,” Mena wrote. “And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But happy every [body] enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the guest,” Mena wrote.

Amara has not appeared in any of the photos during Safaree’s Jamaican family trip so far.