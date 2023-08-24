MadameNoire Featured Video

Things are tense between Erica Mena and Safaree, as Tuesday’s (Aug. 22) episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta aired.

The imbroglio between the two has their castmates and viewers scratching their heads because Safaree disclosed to Spice that the last time he and Erica slept together was “about a month ago,” but not anymore.

The Jamaican-American rapper said their intimacy started somewhere around January and February of 2023, after their divorce. Erica told Bambi Benson and Sierra Gates that she and Safaree got intimate in February 2023 after he begged to have her back (Episode 10). But she never mentioned if they stopped sleeping with each other.

The 42-year-old emcee told Spice that things went left when he discovered she was spotted in Mexico with another man. Spice was shocked and claimed it couldn’t be true, prompting Safaree to state, “On my kids.”

When Spice asked if he would fix things with Erica, he said, “Not a chance in hell.”

It’s known that the Brooklyn native has been getting close to singer and castmate Amara La Negra. But, when asked if there was an “overlap,” he asserted that his business with Erica didn’t involve Amara.

In the same episode, Shekinah Anderson disclosed to Erica that Spice met up with Safaree, and he spilled everything to her, and it wasn’t making her look good. Addressing the topic of co-parenting, Erica claimed he failed at his duties, like picking up the children every Monday as scheduled.

The Puerto Rican and Dominican reality star then pulled out child support receipts, indicating he made late payments — like his child support payment for December hitting in March. Shekinah and Kirk Frost acknowledged that while Safaree didn’t pay on time, he delivered his monthly dues.

Erica then disclosed how Safaree told Sierra he had a crush on her and wanted a relationship (shown in Episode 10) despite her being best friends with his ex.

Shekinah brought up the vacation to Mexico with another man. Erica said it was a “group trip,” causing Rasheeda to cut in with the sex allegations.

“Y’all just smashed like a month ago,” Rasheeda said.

Erica affirmed her “pissing on him” and him eating her rump (oral sex) wasn’t having sex. Later on, she said they hadn’t been intimate for a long time.

“Every time I move on, or he knows I’m doing something great, he fucks with me,” Erica said. “He’s trying to start beef between me and Spice. Then, he tryna fuck Sierra? One of my closest friends?”

The clip cut to Shekinah Anderson, who revealed during a confessional that she didn’t believe either.

Erica started to get worked up with her forehead vein popping out.

“When these cameras go off, my daughter is asking for her father! None of y’all understand that!” Erica yelled. She concluded by warning that she retaliates when someone hurts her.