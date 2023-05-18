MadameNoire Featured Video

Spice has issued a strict warning instructing Erica Mena to keep her the hell out of the messy drama regarding Safaree.

In a snippet of an Instagram Live reposted on her feed, Spice ripped Erica to shreds. It’s unclear what spurred the verbal assault, but Spice repeatedly mentioned a gala she threw that Erica attended and acted an ass at.

The “God A Bless Me” performer alleged that her Love & Hip Hop co-star showed out at the event and cried about how Safaree, her ex-husband, did her dirty. Spice pointed out that the former couple has been divorced for eight months now. The Queen of Dancehall sharply emphasized that Erica is not the first woman to be divorced and subsequently a single mother, nor will she be the last. The reggae artist was clear she wasn’t sticking up for Safaree, mainly because who he’s sleeping with has nothing to do with her.

Spice also accused Erica of always playing the victim. The dancehall artist said she doesn’t care what her formerly coupled co-stars go through in their messy relationship. She also clarified that she and Safaree are just friends and that she’s never wanted anything romantic or sexual with the father of two.

The Jamaican L&HH star repeatedly called Erica fake and accused the latter of talking shit about her behind her back elsewhere in the Live.

From alleging Erica isn’t liked by her eldest child to accusing the actress of having syphilis and needing a gynecologist and medication, Spice’s harsh words were a filthy and unhinged drag.

“SUCK YOU, MADA ERICA, FAKE AF. Behind my back, then you want to laugh in my face for TV,” Spice captioned her video. “I’m not picking up for Safaree. IDGAF, who he wants to fuck. That ain’t my dick. Bright AF Bout yah come flip over table fi get hype affa mi. Gal, go buy some Canesten and move from deh.”

The Dancehall singing L&HH star went in further on her Instagram Stories and told Erica, “Safaree is your karma.”

The father of two shares both his children with Erica. He’s reportedly now dating fellow L&HH star Amara La Negra.

Listen to Spice give Erica a true Jamaican patois cuss out down below.

