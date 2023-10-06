MadameNoire Featured Video

Black absolutely does not crack, and singer-songwriter and actress Kelly Rowland is living proof of that.

The 42-year-old mom of two who’s busy with her acting career flaunts her flawless skin and figure on her social media accounts, appearing younger than her Destiny’s Child era — she was under 18!

And everyone, including fellow entertainers, gawk at her beauty, wondering what fountain of youth she’s drinking from to maintain her good looks.

Rowland posted a carousel of photos Oct. 3 of her donning fashion designer Rahul Mishra’s AFEW collection, catching commenters by surprise.

“It should be illegal to be this effortlessly gorgeous,” Winnie Harlow wrote.

“Oh, chile. That 4th shot. Even Heaven is like, ‘It’s [too] much, sis!!!”

On Oct. 1, the singer and actress shared her looks from Messika’s Paris fashion show, capturing her followers’ hearts.

She donned a brown spaghetti-strapped gown from The Sei with a “wet” hair look.

“So Kelly, you just gon be beautiful your whole life, huh mam??”

“That’s called DOUBLE DIPPED! That chocolate on chocolate, ooooweeee baby!”

“I actually gasped. My goodness.”

“Lookin’ like a beautiful Black Bond Girl! Love.”

“I’m sick and tired of how you continue to slay us!”

While the Fantasy Football actress visited France for Paris Fashion Week, many can agree Rowland was the site to see.

“The Louvre didn’t even know that the real Mona Lisa was standing right outside!”

Rowland hasn’t always been confident about her looks. She struggled with self-esteem during her Destiny’s Child career.

Last year, Rowland opened up to Glamour about her struggles with being confident and seeing herself as beautiful while performing in Destiny’s Child.

“Things were so different in the ’90s,” Rowland said. “The lighting was different, the makeup was different, the artists and hairstyles were different. I would run into certain makeup artists—I’ve been pink, I’ve been green. I’ve been orange. I’ve had these conversations with different models and other artists [about] how photographers would be intimidating because they knew what they were talking about, and their lighting was great. And I’m like, I don’t [look great].”

Over time, Rowland’s confidence grew, especially since she took control of her image and beauty. Now, the 42-year-old has people envying her clear, glowing and youthful skin, which she attributes to her extensive skincare routine, which includes lots of rest and water (and three different face washes).

“I’ve always loved skincare products,” she told The Cut in 2022. “My mom was a product junkie. Loved products all on the sink. I got it from her. If you see my sink upstairs, you’d say, ‘That’s one too many things. You never use this.’ But sometimes I do like to break things up a bit because sometimes your skin just calls for something different. I don’t want it to just get used to the same thing.”

No wonder she was featured in People’s 2013 “Most Beautiful” issue.