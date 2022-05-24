MadameNoire Featured Video

Tank recognized fellow R&B artist Kelly Rowland as one of the best in the game during a recent guest appearance on Revolt‘s web series Drink Champs.

Speaking on a past collaboration with Rowland, Tank said, “You have no idea. I had no idea. [She’s] one of the best of us.”

“I worked with Kelly Rowland and I was completely thrown the f–k off. Because we always want to give the credit to Beyoncé, who is BEYONCÉ — the greatest of all time,” he noted. Then he added, “Kelly Rowland is by far one of the most talented females I’ve ever worked with in my life.”

“And I was sitting in the studio like ‘Do y’all hear these harmonies? Do you hear her voice? The texture, the changes and dynamics — are y’all hearing this?’ I never knew!” he continued, emphasizing Rowland’s immense talent. “Cause I gave all the credit to Beyoncé. That’s how the business of Destiny’s Child was set up. To adore Beyoncé.”

The Force of Nature crooner reiterated it wasn’t until he worked with the Destiny’s Child members that he realized while Beyoncé was laying down vocals in the booth, Rowland was giving impactful suggestions on different musical notes and melodies to try.

Tank’s thoughts on Rowland’s significance in the success of Destiny’s Child comes after the “Motivation” singer said earlier this month that the girl group reuniting would be a “pleasant surprise” for fans.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” Rowland told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot. We deserve spontaneity. We desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

Peep Tank giving Rowland her flowers during his recent Drink Champs interview down below.

