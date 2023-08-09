MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland had her melanin-rich skin on display in new snapshots of her wearing LaQuan Smith.

The music industry vet and mother of two stunningly served face and body in photos shared on Instagram Aug. 7 by photographer Dalvin Adams. Set against a warm brown background, the “Motivation” singer rocked an FW23 suede two-piece set by the Queens, NYC-born and bred designer.

The top was a mock-neck bodysuit that included revealing back and side boob cutouts. Rowland also wore a skin-tight maxi skirt that flattered her physique perfectly. Accessories included gold bangles and matching-colored sandal heels.

The singer’s look was put together by Los Angeles-based fashion and beauty heavyweights. Creative director and stylist Wilford Lenov dressed Rowland in her sexy LaQuan Smith suede two-piece ensemble. Makeup artist Wendi Miyake did the celebrity’s alluring soft glam, and hairstylist Jared Henderson slayed her chocolatey bob with honey blond highlights.

Rowland coyly asked , “What’s it Giving…?” in a caption underneath some of her latest snapshots.

Fellow celebrities flooded the singer’s comments and highlighted her timeless and effortless beauty.

“EVERYTHING 😍” — La La Anthony “Beautiful lady ❤️❤️❤️” — Tina Lawson “The baddest” — Chloe Bailey “🔥🔥🔥🔥” — JT “It’s giving beautiful black queen 😍😍😍😍😍 omg 😱 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” — B. Simone “Simply BEAUTIFUL 💛” — Tami Roman

Rowland is the Sept. 22 headliner for Baltimore’s Artscape festival.

The former Destiny’s Child singer will perform on the first night of the free, three-day celebration presented by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

Artscape 2023 marks the festival’s 38th year and return after a three-year hiatus. “The beloved Baltimore arts festival is where art lovers, families, and tourists come together to celebrate art, culture, and performance!” noted a press release.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott took to Twitter Aug. 7 and shared a teaser for the upcoming event. Peep it below.

