Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second child, son Noah, a little over a month ago, and to no one’s surprise, she’s already back to snack status.

The 40-year-old star, busy balancing a 6-year-old and a newborn, took some time play dress up, or dress down actually, as she promoted some products from Fabletics. Rowland is an ambassador for the subscription sportswear retailer and has released her own collections with them since 2019.

“So I’m starting to feel like my old self again,” she said in the short clip as she rubs her seemingly taut stomach and poses in her ensemble. She tells fans she’s looking forward to getting active again soon. “I got two more weeks until I can!”

Rowland was able to stay active during pregnancy, and kudos to her because not every expectant mother can maintain the energy to do so. The efforts helped her get through her pregnancy all belly, and to be able to hit a mean twerk when it was oh so necessary.

While she certainly seemed like she was doing just fine with exercise with baby Noah, when she revealed her pregnancy to Women’s Health last fall, she admitted that the intensity with which she worked out when she was pregnant with Titan just wasn’t going to work the second time around.

“I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked,” Rowland said of her routine while carrying her firstborn son, noting that an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” slowed her down. So for this pregnancy, she instead did yoga, went for walks, and incorporated stretches assisted by a physical therapist.

She also ate well, drinking four liters of water a day and packing in veggies, fruits, quinoa, avocado, and oatmeal when she wasn’t busy with her cravings: peanut butter with chocolate and some turkey sandwiches.

“I can not stop eating sandwiches,” she said at the time. “Me and sandwiches have this special love affair right now.”

It paid off clearly, and the pounds are already running away from the star. However, the curves she’s held on to from pregnancy have been a hit in her home.

“Funny enough, the weight is coming off faster than before just because I’m not stressed about it, you know what I mean? I don’t mind that I’ve got these extra hips right now. They are cute now,” she told Essence recently. “I was walking around the house the other day and my husband was like, ‘Pull over, that’s too fat!’ He loves it. That’s all that matters to me is that I feel good, and he’s good. I’m straight, you know what I mean? It’s his way of flirting with me, which I love. I thought it was so cute, I just blushed.”

