MadameNoire Featured Video

Tristan Thompson has suffered a terrible loss. His mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack. According to TMZ, Thompson died in her Toronto home on Jan. 5. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Tristan Thompson has not made a public statement about the loss of his mother.

He and Khloe Kardashian, whom he shares two children with, hopped on a private jet to head to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with family. Kardashian has been there to “comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time,” a source said.

“This was unexpected,” an insider told E! Online. “She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need. Tristan is the father of Khloe’s kids and she and her entire family will always be there for him.”

Andrea Thompson Always Shared Their Love And Admiration For Each Other Tristan Thompson Publicly

In an essay she wrote for the Toronto Star in 2011, Andrea Thompson shared the values she instilled in her baby boy that helped him make it to the NBA.

I used to tell him, “Academics come first. Without the books, you can’t get to the ball.” He’s an A student. He left University of Texas after his freshman year to pursue his hoop dream. When the door of the NBA opens, you have to walk in. Tristan is the type of kid where, he only needs the door to open a crack and he’s in. When he was young, people kept telling me, ‘Your son is special. He’s a basketball player. He’s coachable. He’s a leader.’ So I just support my son. He always tells me he just needs me to be his mom, so I’m just there to give him a pillow to lay his head on. You can’t have doubt. I believed in Tristan.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player has also praised his mother. On Mother’s Day in 2020, he shared a story via Twitter about how watching his mother breastfeed his younger brother while driving through a blizzard one day showed him how amazing she really is.

“Seeing her do that and be just a warrior and a champ and how much she was willing to sacrifice for me to get to that tournament so I could go play and do something that I love,” he said. “I mean it just shows her love and passion for her kids.”