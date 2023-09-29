MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti and her body-ody-ody continue to gag the internet with posts of her living her best life.

The 42-year-old baddie looked fit and fine while serving old-school, hip-hop realness at a recent surprise birthday party for public relations heavyweight Michelle Huff Elliott.

Ashanti posted snapshots on Instagram Sept. 18 from the ’80s/’90s-themed birthday bash, which she described as “a blast.” The singer wore a white tee underneath a vibrant red lightweight bomber jacket and matching leggings. She also wore an oversized gold chain, big bamboo earrings and square sunnies. On her feet, she rocked Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago Lost and Found kicks.

She wore her hair in a cute updo with curly ends. In the caption, she wrote, “Who else put blow pops in their ponytails?? 🤣❤️”

A video set to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” showed the R&B songstress carrying a giant boombox at the event and having a good ole time.

More recently, Ashanti’s shared posts of herself gallivanting on a sun-filled, beachy vacay in the Bahamas.

A Sept. 21 upload revealed that her out-of-the-country adventure was a group trip to Goldwynn Resort & Residences in Nassau. The luxe, 81-room, oceanfront property offered the “Foolish” singer and her entourage direct access to the Bahamas’ beautiful blue waters.

From the looks of Ashanti’s video, the travelers enjoyed being waterside, going yachting, having sing-alongs and more.

Online users fawned over how good the songstress looked in her bikinis. Underneath a photo she shared Sept. 20 of herself in a white two-piece, Instagram users noted that her snatched body and vacay vibes were unmatched.

“Queen of Vacay 🤩.” “This woman has always been a different type of fine! 😍👑” “Nobody vacations like Ashanti, baby!! 😂 love to see it.” “One thing Ashanti gonna do is take a vacation 🔥😍.” “YOUR VACATIONS ARE GOALS!!!” “I see why Nelly went back 🤭😍.”

Ashanti spoke about her and Nelly’s rekindled relationship in an interview with People earlier this month.

“We are in a great space,” the Grammy winner said while holding a personalized clutch bag with a throwback photo of her and Nelly on it. “Everything is positive. [We’re] having a lot of fun.”

Ashanti and the “Hot in Herre” rapper had a decade-long relationship from 2003 to 2013. Now that they’ve gotten that old thing back, we hope he adds even more fun-filled moments to her already vibrant life.

