Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body.

Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”

It’s unclear why Hunter felt the need to ask about Ashanti’s weight publicly, and social media definitely called him out for it.

“It was weird and corny to even make this unprovoked comment,” one person wrote underneath The Shade Room’s repost.

“If you expect someone from 2007 to look the same in 2022, I question your level of intelligence,” another said.

Kevin Hunter Defends His Post About Ashanti’s Body

Hunter attempted to clarify the motivation for his post about Ashanti on his Instagram Stories.

“Look, I think @ashanti is a BEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMAN!! I have posted a NUMBER of positive posts that no one ever runs with. In this day and time it’s not uncommon for people to have surgery,” he penned.

“My question was for my page… I’m not a blogger nor am I trying to be or disrespect her in any way… I SALUTE all her natural assets and was merely posing a question. SALUTE to her and all her accomplishments, errbody CALM DOWN!” he added.

The BBL trend is popular but the phenomenon of “grown woman weight” is a real thing many women can relate to.

Since it’s no one’s business how much Ashanti weighs, we hope Hunter spares us from questions about her figure in the future. Ashanti has not responded to Hunter’s unsolicited comments about her body.

