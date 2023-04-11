MadameNoire Featured Video

Expecting mom Chrisean Rock was in her feels over the anticipation of finally getting to meet her “sweet angel.”

The “Vibe” singer shared a touching post written to her “sweet angel” on Twitter April 10. The “bad girl” expressed that she couldn’t wait until her baby arrived, and to become “the best” version of herself. She described the closeness created by her pregnancy as “precious” and “beautiful.”

The 23-year-old’s latest post follows the singer-rapper sharing a baby bump update and some Bible talk.

She also shared two glowing photos of herself basking in her newfound purpose. Chrisean wore a barely-there chain halter top with pink, orange and clear beads. She paired it with flesh-toned pasties, lots of jewelry and an unfastened mini-skirt that showed off more of her baby belly.

In March, the Baltimore native asked Jesus to destroy any evil in her life. She also reposted a series of requests asking the King of Kings to take the wheel in her life.

“JESUS, If I am Wrong — Right me. If I am Lost — Guide me. If I am Hurt — Heal me. If I am Hungry — Feed me. If I am Broken — Fix me. If I am Stressed — Bless me. If I am Alone — Shelter me. If I am Weak — Strengthen me. Let Your Presence — Fill my Voids.”

The beginning of Chrisean’s “Time” music video — the artist’s latest release — includes Psalm 40: 1-2.

The mama-to-be announced her pregnancy in January. Chrisean’s on-again, off-again rapper boyfriend Blueface has denied paternity of the child.

Last month, Chrisean said she learned, “You really don’t need nobody to be happy” as she discussed her tumultuous relationship with Blueface.

Read more recent news about the couple and their road to parenthood below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Blueface And Chrisean Rock Reveal Potential Baby Names”