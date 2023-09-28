MadameNoire Featured Video

K. Michelle dropped a few unexpected bombshells about the beginnings of her crazy music career during an appearance on Tank and J Valentine’s R&B Money Podcast Sept. 25.

Throughout the hour-long interview, Michelle, 41, spoke candidly about her complicated relationship with her former boyfriend and manager, Memphitz and the twists and turns she encountered on the road to signing her first deal. She also threw shade at Nicki Minaj for allegedly stealing one of her songs back in the day.

Mase allegedly tried to sleep with K. Michelle at the beginning of her career.

The “V.S.O.P.” hitmaker had Tank and J Valentine in shambles when she alleged rapper turned preacher Mase tried to sleep with her at the beginning of her career.

After meeting the former Bad Boy Artist in Memphis, the R&B star quit her corporate job and moved to Atlanta to work on music with the rapper. She was desperate to land her first record deal and was certain Mase would open up a door of opportunity. However, her relationship with the preacher turned a little odd when he allegedly asked her if she wanted to canoodle with him under the sheets. The embarrassing moment occurred around the same time she began dating former professional boxer Antonio Tarver.

“One day, Mase tried to sleep with me. Then Tarver tried to beat his ass. And this ain’t nothing new. I’m not putting anyone on blast,” the R&B hitmaker laughed as she sipped on a cold drink in the studio with Tank and J Valentine.

Michelle stopped working with Mase after Tarver and the preacher got into a heated argument over a fee related to one of her songs.

K. Michelle said Nicki Minaj stole her song “Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?”

Michelle’s juicy sit-down on the R&B Money Podcast took another interesting turn when the R&B beauty claimed Nicki Minaj stole her song “Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?” — her unreleased love song with Meek Mill.

“Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?” was on a Meek Mill album, and Nicki Minaj’s mean ass took it from me,” the singer claimed. “Atlantic Records put me in with Meek Mill because he needed to get some good love songs.”

When Mill ended up cutting the track from his album, Michelle tried to repurpose the song for her album, but Nicki Minaj allegedly shut all that down when she began dating the Philly rapper.

“That’s when I found out they was dating. I never tried to sleep with Meek, none of that,” she clarified. “And then they was like she wanted to take the record from me, and she said that he had to take back his chain from me. And I never did none of that. I always loved her. The record was on her album.”

Thankfully, Michelle still had the rights to the title of the song. She ended up using the name of the track for the title of her 2014 album, Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart? The LP featured hits like “Cry” and “Maybe I Should Call.”

“You can still see the song in the trailer introducing my album,” K. Michelle added.

Memphitz allegedly made the singer watch BET’s Tiny and Toya when he was cheating on her with reality TV star Toya Johnson.

Michelle has been an open book about the ups and downs of her relationship with music exec and producer Mickey “Memphitz” Wright Jr.

The “Can’t Raise a Man” singer landed her first record deal with Jive Records thanks to Memphitz, but their relationship turned romantic after they began to form a close bond. Michelle’s big break with the music guru came around the same time her former mentor, R. Kelly, expressed interest in signing her.

When her relationship with Memphitz turned serious, Michelle moved in with the music exec, but their relationship quickly turned sour due to his “volatile streak.”

“He was very violent, and I know my career was caught up in that,” K. Michelle shared of the alleged physical abuse she endured at the hands of the former Jive Records exec.

At one point, Memphitz allegedly began cheating on her with reality TV star Toya Johnson, whom he later married in 2011.

“I remember he made me watch Toya and Tiny show. And I sat there and watched this show, knowing that he was fucking her. And she knew about me and everything,” the star revealed. “And this was the man holding my career, beating my ass, holding my music.”

Eventually, R. Kelly— who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sexual exploitation in 2022—stepped in to help Michelle. The singer said that her career took off after joining forces with the disgraced R&B icon.

“He was the person who kind of saved me and got my stuff going. I was working with Rob for a long time,” she added.

Watch the full episode of the R&B Money Podcast above.



Fans called cap on her alleged Nicki Minaj beef.

After the interview went viral, social media sleuths went to work and dug up an old tweet from K. Michelle that painted a different picture of her beef with Nicki.

In the 2014 post, shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Sept. 26, K. Michelle said she was “excited” to give her song to Nicki.

The Barbz wasted no time slamming the R&B crooner.

“@nickiminaj bodied it. glad it went to her. Bout to go listen right now!” one user wrote in the comments section.

“Y’all know they love a narrative against Nicki, lmao,” another fan chimed in.

What do you think? Who’s telling the truth here?



