K. Michelle Recalls Time She Was Called A Liar After Sharing Abuse Experience: “Watch How You Treat People”

Do you remember the time that singer K. Michelle was accused of lying after going public about being abused? The star says she’ll “never forget.” Fans felt she was alluding to that experience after she shared tweets about having people turn on her and say she was being dishonest at one time in her life.

“I remember watching the world turn on me and calling me liar,” she wrote on Twitter late last week. “Yep, I remember that. I’ll never forget”

“The worse [sic] feeling ever,” she added. “Watch how you treat people, you never know what it’s doing to them”

While she didn’t share what reminded her of that time, her tweets came after singer Tory Lanez released his Daystar album, where he addressed the allegations that he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He attempted to cast doubt on the star’s story, and there were people on social media who began to question Megan’s claims.

K experienced this while on the first season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. She revealed that her ex-boyfriend, whom would later be revealed to be producer Mickey “Memphitz” Wright, had been physically violent with her early in her career. Because he was married to Toya Johnson at the the time and they weren’t having issues (just yet), those who knew Toya and were her friends publicly disparaged K’s story, including her LHHATL co-star Rasheeda Frost and fellow singer Tamar Braxton.

But a few years later, it came out in court documents from a defamation lawsuit he filed against her, Mona Scott-Young’s production company and Viacom, which he lost and also lost the appeal to, that he did indeed admit to putting a pillow over her face during an argument. He also admitted to threatening to kill her son. K shared soon after that she felt vindicated.

“People laughed at me, called me crazy, called me a liar,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have forgiven him and them and now I’ve walked into my freedom, she added. “I don’t regret a thing. Domestic Violence is real. Telling my story changed and healed a lot of souls. The gift is given to the chosen and when God gave me a voice he had plans for me. The plan was even bigger than I knew. This chapter of my life is officially OVER! Can’t complain because it’s made me one tough cookie!”