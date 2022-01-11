MadameNoire Featured Video

In a few short weeks, K. Michelle will be re-emerging with a new single and reality show. Her Lifetime series, My Killer Body With K. Michelle, will be premiering Feb. 3, at 9 p.m EST. While our eyes are glued to the show, we can lend our ears to the single from what will be her last R&B album titled I’m The Problem.

While answering questions from fans on Twitter, the former Love & Hip Hop star said the album with have a R&B vibe inspired by the 1990’s.

“My R&B album is definitely some ole school 90’s R&B crying s***,” she tweeted.

She added, “It’s a lot of awesome R&B music out now. The sound is just different right now. Every artist has their o[w]n take and version of R&B, and that’s what makes it so dope. I love 90’s vibes. The Jagged Edge, Mary, Brandy, Usher.”

For her final R&B project, which will be released in March, she said she was “going to pick the songs that show my true emotions.” With this being the last, she wants her R&B career to “end honest.”

Her final R&B album will hopefully be followed up with her long-awaited country album, which is expected to feature Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and more.

Her return to reality television will focus on her own recovery from body enhancements gone wrong and document the journeys of other women who have had traumatic cosmetic surgery experiences. On the show, the Memphis-bred singer said she has encountered some of the “bravest women” she’s ever encountered.

“I felt it was unfair to only share the Good and not the whole truth and that bad that comes with it,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the upcoming show. “I decided to have an open form of communication that could save someone’s life. I WISH someone had of told me the truth. I’ve listened to the lies and assumptions about me while continuing to focus on my mission. This world is a tough place and will tear you down if you let it. I’m so blessed to have met a group of individuals who are struggling to live, who just want to heal, and they want to share their true story to help other woman and men.”