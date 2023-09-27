MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer shut down Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager when the nosy talk show duo asked if she was still dating her jealous baby daddy, Darius Jackson.

“I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book. Mind y’all’s business,” the actress and singer said during her Sept. 25 appearance.

Although Palmer kept things quiet about her relationship status with the fitness coach, the Big Boss artist revealed that she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour birthday show Sept. 4 with the father of her adorable son Leodis.

“That was my second time going. I went first with my home girls. And then he was like, ‘I hear everybody’s going for her birthday.’ I said, ‘Does that mean we going again?'” Palmer shared. “And the funny thing is, we were trying to do the duck walk. We started doing the voguing. We’re all about it.”

When Jenna asked the first-time mom if she was happy, Palmer laughed and happily replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

In late August, social media sleuths pondered whether the former pair were back together after Jackson took Palmer out to celebrate her 30th birthday.

According to E News, the parents appeared in an Instagram Live Session on Jackson’s account together on August. 26. While debating Virgos, Jackson referred to Palmer as his “partner in crime.”

Maybe they are in a better place now?

Palmer and Jackson’s relationship was on the fritz in July.

Fed up with the world ogling over Palmer’s hot mom body, Jackson took to Twitter to call out the Hollywood celeb after she was captured on video being serenaded by Usher in a sexy dress at the R&B singer’s concert.

The internet dragged the father of one to hell and back for his “You a mom” comment and packed him up for talking smack about the 30-year-old’s appearance.

In August, he seemingly confirmed that his relationship with the former Disney star was over. Jackson dropped the news a few days after Palmer appeared surprisedly in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video.

Relationship drama aside, Palmer loves her career and life as a new mom.

During her Today Show appearance on Monday, Palmer told Jenna and Hoda that her son has “empowered” her in many ways.

“I mean, being a mom, the process of birthing a child and then just knowing, I did that and this person loves me forever, it just gives you a feeling I can’t describe,” the proud momma gushed about her son.

Juggling motherhood with her busy life as an actress and musician has been a challenge, but with baby Leodis by her side — anything is possible.

“It’s difficult, right? But I mean, it somehow works out. I just was telling you guys, I cannot spend a night without him,” the multi-talented celeb added.

“You know, sometimes that means we’re traveling all over, but he’s right there with me. He’s my best buddy, and we’re gonna get through it because I just need him by my side. ”

Awww, we love to see it, Keke!

