MadameNoire Featured Video

Abby De La Rosa took a trip to Pasadena, California, to get tatted up at the Golden State Tattoo Expo. Her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, was there to show moral support as she got the names of her three beautiful children with the media star inked on her forearm and wrist.

On Sept. 21, the DJ and hot momma shared photos of her fun tattoo session on Instagram.

In one picture, Nick marveled at the fresh ink on Abby’s wrist as she smiled with the actor and TV host.

According to Page Six, the DJ— who works with Nick on his Amp radio show The Daily Cannon– reportedly had their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin’s name tatted on the top of her wrist. The names of their twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, were placed on the radio personality’s inner wrist and forearm.

Abby captioned her photo carousel, “Auras glowing, and the energy was flowing over at the @goldenstatetattooexpo! I had a BLAST.”

Nick Cannon inked a tattoo at the expo.

It’s unclear if Cannon got tatted up during their visit to the expo, but it looks like he was the one doing the inking. Singer Klondike Blonde uploaded a video of the Wild ‘N Out creator tattooing her neck on Sept. 17.

Abby and The Masked Singer host welcomed their twins Zion and Zillion in 2021. A year later, the unorthodox couple welcomed their sweet daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

On August 5, the happy co-parents posed for a fun photoshoot with their adorable kiddos. Dressed up in graffiti-clad gear, Abby and Cannon smiled as their kids fussed, cried and laughed throughout their family photoshoot.

“Party of 5,” the mom penned.

During an interview on Shan Boodram’s Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022, Abby spoke candidly about her “open relationship” with the former Nickelodeon star.

“I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in,” the media guru said. “I’ve always known the type of lifestyle he lived.”

While they share three children together, Abby said she didn’t see herself being in an open relationship with the actor “forever.”

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever,” Abby—who referred to Cannon as her “primary partner”— said.

The radio host also slammed people who have criticized her open romance with the father of her children.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Abby De La Rosa Talks Relationships With The Other Mothers Of Nick Cannon’s Children