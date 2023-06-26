MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s divorce settlement was heavily focused on the well-being of their two children.

The actors will share joint and legal custody of their kids – son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Neither adult – nor their friends and family – are allowed to speak “in a negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner” about their former spouse in front of their children, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

The outlet also reported that Mowry would keep the former spouses’ Studio City, California, family home. The former Sister, Sister actress isn’t required to pay Hardrict any spousal or child support.

More detailed aspects of the divorce paperwork outlined that the former couple has strict rules for how, if and when their future romantic partners would engage with their kids.

“Each party is restrained from “introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” noted a portion of the legal paperwork, revealed by People.

Moreover, the exes prohibited each other from overnight sleepovers with their new romances in homes where their kids were present until six months into a newly established exclusive relationship.

“The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children,” the divorce settlement emphasized.

The latest update on the former couple’s split comes after their divorce was finalized in April. The custody details outlined in their settlement reflected Mowry and Hardrict’s previous requests.

The Family Reunion actress cited “irreconcilable difference” when she filed for divorce in October 2022. In a statement she shared on Instagram, Mowry said, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” the actress stated. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry and The All American: Homecoming star were technically married for 15 years. Their last wedding anniversary – amid their split – passed in April.

The exes have maintained an amicable front on social media since the announcement of their split. Hopefully, things remain positive as they continue on separate journeys — especially considering their young kids.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cory Hardrict Is Too Focused On His ‘Kids And Work’ To Have A Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Tia Mowry“