North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, had the internet in shambles on Sept. 18 when a 2022 photo surfaced of the youngster dressed up as her famous grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday when a user named @Mr.Wholesomething shared a throwback photo of North dressed up as Kris in a black suit, a pixie cut and a diamond-encrusted choker. The picture was taken in 2022 when the Kardashian family transformed into the wealthy matriarch at a fun costume party in honor of the momager’s 67th birthday.

“North dressed as her granny is hilarious. She’s already a professional troll. She’s the funniest Kardashian. She needs her own show,” the user wrote.

Netizens on X had a field day laughing about North’s funny costume.

Within seconds, fans of the cutie patootie flooded the app in stitches over North’s spot-on impression of her grandmother.

Some users laughed about the 10-year-old’s hilarious imitation of Kris’s face and iconic smize.

Other stans thanked Kanye for passing down his “humor” to North.

One X user joked that they would love to see North dressed up as Tokyo Toni, the grandmother of her little cousin, Dream Kardashian.

We’re waiting on that one, too!

This isn’t the first time that North has paid tribute to her family.

In February, the sweet youngin’ drew a pencil portrait of her grandmother rocking her signature black blazer. North packed the cool drawing with loads of detail, capturing everything from Kris’s almond eyes to her iconic pixie cut. The 10-year-old star followed up the cute sketch with a stunning portrait of her little brother Psalm.

In August, North was spotted in Tokyo wearing an orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren Polo shirt that looked almost identical to her father’s back in his College Dropout era. The fashionable 10-year-old styled the iconic look with baggy jeans, a gold chain and a slicked-back ponytail.

Along with North, Kim and her famous siblings, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, dressed up as Kris in honor of her 67th birthday in 2022.

At the fun party, Kim honored the fashionable spirit of her mother in a turquoise sequined dress and a black bow tie that looked similar to the fancy get-up that the reality TV star wore in the “You Just Got Krissed” meme.

Kourtney channeled her mother’s iconic pink tracksuit from Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video. For her costume, Khloé drew inspiration from a viral photo that captured the matriarch rocking a chic blonde hairdo and a floral suit.

Check out a recap of the hilarious birthday bash below.

