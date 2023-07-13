MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni was caught acting up in the streets once again.

The 51-year-old matriarch was called out by a woman on social media who claimed the Zeus Network star threw a drink at her cousin at a Starbucks drive-thru.

On July 12, @RealLuuvxmonii claimed Toni assaulted her male cousin with a beverage before she threatened him. The reality star allegedly told the victim that she “had people waiting for him.” It’s unclear whether the Twitter user’s cousin was a Starbucks employee or a random person who caught Toni on one of her many bad days.

@RealLuuvxmonii’s details didn’t specify what caused the Zeus Network star’s public temper tantrum.

Footage and a snapshot from the drink-throwing incident showed a seemingly volatile Toni as she addressed the police and then stormed away.

One of the posts in @RealLuuvxmonii’s series of tweets claimed the 51-year-old was the person who called the police.

“I was about to put Tokyo Toni on her back pockets moe,” @RealLuuvxmonii stated in her initial post — which has over 735,800 views on Twitter.

In the replies, one person posted past clips of Toni and said, “She stay cutting up in Starbucks’ drive-thru.”

The news of the controversial personality’s drive-thru shenanigans comes days after she made headlines for the vulgar and inappropriate things she said while she babysat her granddaughter Dream Kardashian. Dream is the daughter of ex-fiancés Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Toni repeatedly called Amazon’s Alexa a “bitch” before she noted that the virtual assistant likes “a nice hot dildo and a bucket of cum.” It’s unclear whether the 6-year-old was present for her grandmother’s entire tirade, but snippets were posted on TikTok July 10.

Dream did, however, tell her grandmother — from off-camera — that she didn’t think the 51-year-old spoke to the Amazon device correctly.

“Alexa, I’m going to punch you in your fucking jaw. Get out of here. Scram,” Toni warned.

