North West fashionably showed out in Tokyo with an outfit reminiscent of one from her dad’s College Dropout era.

The 10-year-old rocked an orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt that was almost identical to one her dad, Kanye West, wore back in the early aughts. North styled the shirt with a button-up top worn underneath, just like her father once did.

North’s ‘fit was included in a post on the tween and her mother Kim Kardashian’s joint TikTok account Aug. 23. The mother-daughter duo’s silly and playful clip was set to a sped-up version of Estelle’s “American Boy” featuring Kanye.

The rap and fashion trendsetter, 46, rocked a polo shirt just like North’s during a February 10, 2004 appearance on TRL, or Total Request Live. That day, Kanye dropped his debut studio album, The College Dropout. The project spent three weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 107 weeks there in total. More recently, the album nailed No. 4 on the Top Rap Albums chart in 2022 and No. 3 on the Tastemaker Album chart in 2021.

North additionally sported her father’s look in a TikTok photo slideshow of fun times in Tokyo shared Aug. 24. The latter post was set to Kanye’s 2007 hit, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

North’s presence on TikTok was previously contested between her two parents, who divorced in November 2022.

The Donda artist told Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee he didn’t want his daughter “wearing lipstick on TikTok” or on the platform “at all” if he didn’t approve.

Kim responded bluntly to her co-parent’s public airing of his concerns. At the beginning of a lengthy post, she said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

North and Kim have been on TikTok since November 2021. Read more about them and their posts below.

