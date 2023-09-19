MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson flaunted her natural hair as she competed in the 2023 Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon Sept. 16. After she finished the women’s 100-meter competition in fourth place at 10.80 seconds, the 23-year-old Texas native spoke to NBC Olympics and Paralympics about why she chose to rock her curly coils loud and proud.

“I will say, my coach, I told him that if I go 10.06, I’ll wear my natural hair. So, when I became the world champion and set a championship record, I ran a 10.65. So I had to pull out the natural,” the track and field star said as she shook her curly afro from side to side.

On Saturday, Richardson put up a good fight against Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson— who came in first place at 10.70 seconds. The decorated sprinter trailed slightly behind Elaine Thompson-Herah— who scored third place at 10.79 seconds during the Diamond League Final.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast scored second place– blazing through the track with an impressive timing of 10.75 seconds.

Richardson’s bold style, nails and colorful hair have become a part of her unique identity out on the field.

In August, the superstar rocked long black box braids with blond and red tips when she clocked in at 10.65 during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In June 2021, the track and field champ let her fiery orange hair flow in the wind during the Olympic Trials competition, where she blazed through the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds.

Richardson isn’t afraid to make a statement with her fashionable style. Before winning her first national title at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon July 7, the 23-year-old ripped off her signature orange wig, revealing a small set of cornrows underneath. Pumped up with energy and confidence, the famous sprinter won the 100-meter race with a fast and furious score of 10.71 seconds.

After her big victory, the 5-foot-1 runner spoke about the significance behind her dramatic wig removal.

“The reason why I decided to do the wig [removal is] the last time I was really here on the big stadium — I had my orange hair. And I wanted to show you guys that I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m better,” Richardson told Real Talk With Tee about her wig-snatching moment. “I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m stronger. I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m wiser. So I had to shed the old and present the new.”

Sha’Carri Richardson thanked her mother and grandma for her impeccable style at The 2021 ESPY Awards.

During an interview at the 2021 ESPY Awards, Richardson told The Undefeated that she inherited her incredible sense of style from her mother and grandmother.

“My grandmother wore and grew her natural nails very, very long, and not even just her. I will say, my mom, she always kept up a certain look,” the sprinter explained. “I was just like, ‘Okay, you step out somewhere, you’re going to be seen, make sure you’re able to accept the challenge.'”

Richardson said she also looked up to the late great Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner, who was known for her athletic prowess, bold acrylic nails and fashion-forward outfits on the track.

“Every time she stepped on the track–and she’s the greatest ever to do what I’ve done–she made sure she did it in style. It was graceful. Everything above. She did everything you thought she couldn’t do in the way you thought she couldn’t do it. So, of course, that’s definitely my inspiration and every time I step on the track, I’m going to show you long nails and different colored hair. My community loves it, and as long as my community loves it– I’m going to bring it.”

