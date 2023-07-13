MadameNoire Featured Video

“That Girl” Sha’Carri Richardson once again proved her unwavering commitment toward self-development and running races like a champ.

Fans went wild when the 23-year-old athlete ripped off her iconic orange wig before her Nike Women’s 100-meter Final at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon July 7.

Underneath the vibrant-colored hair unit, the 5-foot-1 runner rocked small cornrows. A star design was on one side of her head, and a heart was braided into the other.

The sprinter’s orange hair had infamously graced thumbnails for countless headlines, especially in 2021 when the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended her. The star runner couldn’t compete for a month after testing positive for THC. She subsequently lost her spot on Team USA in the Olympics despite public backlash in her defense.

The 23-year-old addressed her dramatic pre-race wig removal after she secured her first national title with her 100-meter win.

“The reason why I decided to do the wig [removal is] the last time I was really here on the big stadium — I had my orange hair. And I wanted to show you guys that I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m better,” Richardson told Real Talk With Tee. “I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m stronger. I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m wiser. So I had to shed the old, and present the new.”

In a separate interview, the confident sprinter said she was more “mentally, physically and emotionally” prepared to take on success in her sport than ever before.

“I’m not back, I’m better,” she emphasized.

Richardson’s completion time for the 100-meter was a mind-blowing 10.71 seconds.

The speedy performance made her the fastest women’s runner in that category this year. The “world-leading” time was also a personal best, according to CNN.

The outlet added that the athlete’s stellar run “boosted” the possibility she’ll qualify for August’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

