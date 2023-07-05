MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana is the latest victim to be dragged online by infamous vlogger Tasha K. On July 1, the “Wolf Pussy ” artist took to Twitter to defend herself after Tasha K tried to disparage her music career online. Drama ensued shortly after the YouTube star compared the rising hip-hop artist to fellow rapper Sexyy Red.

“I can’t believe that in #HoCultureMusic, #SexyyRed would ever outsell over #Suki, who’s been drinking bodily fluids on camera way longer than Red!” the UNWINEWITHTASHAK host tweeted.

The disgraced social media guru wondered if Sukihana’s age had any influence on her seemingly slow rise in the industry. She also questioned why big celebs like Nicki Minaj and her arch nemesis Cardi B weren’t rushing to collaborate with the femcee. “Out of touch? A #NickiFeature is a big deal. Y’all think that if she didn’t do that cameo with #flylikeabird she would be much further? Why didn’t #flylikeabird jump on a song with #Suki?” Tasha continued on while comparing Sukihana’s 2020 cameo in “WAP” to Sexyy Red’s recent collaboration with Minaj on “Pound Town 2.”

“Do #flylikeabird think that Red is better, being as tho she unfollowed Red after the #NickiFeature? Why did #Betawards request Red over #Suki? Maybe time for a career change. #Hoculturemusicnews.”

Tasha also dragged Suki and Red on her recent YouTube show.

Sukihana responds to Tasha K’s tweet.

Well, the word on Twitter travels fast because Sukihana let the slick-mouthed gossip blogger have it after her mean tweet went viral. The 31-year-old rap star called the content creator a “bully” and claimed that she was “targeting” her because of her ongoing beef with Cardi B.

“I realized it when I asked her could she leave me alone, and she said go ask that bitch Cardi for a feature,” Suki penned in a since-deleted tweet, according to screenshots obtained by The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m not going to lie. This lady evil, and I been trying to ignore her cyberbullying for a longgggg time. I even pray my anger away,” she added. “I ain’t gone lie. I was scared to go up against her because she a old head, but I’m finna rip this bitch out the frame,” she added.

Tasha wasn’t going to let the Twitter feud end without having the last word. The polarizing media star offered no apology for her “opinion” of the rapper.

“You are living beneath who you are. I’m sorry it triggered you so much, but it’s the truth. I’m done here..keep tweeting,” she added.

That wasn’t the end of Tasha’s clap back either. Listen to what she had to say below.

*UPDATE*

Sukihana appears to be getting all of her licks back. The Delaware native took to Instagram July 5 and roasted the YouTuber into oblivion.

Watch Suki take shots at Tasha K’s looks, marriage and bank account below.

