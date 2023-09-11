MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana cracked the internet up with her latest TikTok video of her throwing on a micro braided wig while floating on a bamboo river raft in Jamaica, posted on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On a trip to the Caribbean nation, the “Eating” performer appeared to be sitting on a bamboo raft in a pink floral Barbie bikini with a Jamaica-colored scarf in her lap.

Shooting someone off-camera a dirty look that screamed, “The f**k you looking at,” Sukihana proceeded to place the braided wig in her hands on her head. Suki’s friend, filming the moment, helped the reality star position the wig on her head, but the baby hairs refused to act right. And then lied about the wig looking good.

“Real cute friend,” the person said, even though the wig looked like a raggedy mess.

“Baby hairs slayed!” The friend continued.

Sukihana also posted the video to her Instagram. Commenters quickly told Suki that the person filming wasn’t her friend but a hater.

“[With] friends like that, who needs enemies?”

“She is not your friend, cuz.”

“‘Real cute friend’ BOLD FACE LIED!”

“Why her friend do her like that? Cute wig, though.”

“Whoever the friend is…not yo friend.”

“The Part for me is ‘Real cute friend,’ ‘Perfect.’ Sis girlfriend, stop Gasing here head up. Fix that darn lace wig. It’s beautiful, though. I like it. Gel that baby hair down on the front, and it will be perfect!!”

Other commenters defended Suki, stating the video was simply her entertaining followers and hyped her up.

“Y’all slow. Her friend on her hype. I caught the joke. Y’all slow, Suki and her friend knew what they was doing. I love Suki crazy tail self.”

“I love Suki so f**kin’ much. Realest on the mf block.”

Evidently, the video was purposefully comedic because Suki posted a photo of her slaying in the wig. Suki fixed the wig by laying the edges properly and opting for a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Sukihana is known for her unapologetic and bold personality, and she encourages and empowers other women to defy what society deems normal and embrace their true selves. She brought her personality to reality show Love & Hip Hop: Miami and, recently, Baddies East, which premiers on Zeus Network on Sept. 17.