MadameNoire Featured Video

On Aug. 17, GloRilla dragged Lil Duval from Florida to the streets of Memphis after the comedian asked fans on X if they would “fuck, marry,” or “kill” her.

The 5-foot-2 internet jester also pulled Sukihana and “Pound Town” hitmaker Sexyy Red into his immature game. “Out of Sukihana, Sexxy Redd, GloRilla……Marry, fuck, kill,” his odd post read.

Lil Duval has become notorious online for his dirty internet jokes, but GloRilla wasn’t laughing along with the Guy Code alum.

When the rapper caught wind of the weird ass post, the “Tomorrow” rhymer let the Florida native have it.

“Granddad, why you worrying about dese young hoes pu**y ?????” the 24-year-old star replied. Fans of the Memphis native took pride and joy in watching her flame the comedian to smithereens. A few users shared their own jokes about Duval’s short exterior and old age.

Sukihana also entered the chat with her own version of “fuck, marry, kill,” for gay men.

“Lick Lil Duval’s a** or go to jail for the rest of your life only gay men can answer,” the rapper penned. The question received some pretty hilarious answers.

GloRilla didn’t spend too much time on the senseless tweet, probably because she has bigger fish to fry. The rap star is currently on tour and gearing up for the release of her debut full-length album.

In 2022, the rap star exploded across the rap game when she dropped her hit single “Blessed.” The southern belle followed up with her chart-topping smash with “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The catchy trap tune debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

During an interview with Good Morning America Aug. 8, the rising hip-hop star gushed about her Grammy nomination and spoke on the success of her 2022 summer anthem “F.N.F (Let’s Go”) alongside Hitkidd.

“A lot of us go through the same stuff, and that’s what I represent really because I’ve been in some toxic situations,” the rap star said of “F.N.F’s” popularity. “Everybody likes the feeling of being free.” She also sent flowers to other women in hip-hop, killing it in the game. “I’m cheering every female rapper on. Keep going. Keep doing it. We got this,” GloRilla added.

Check out the full interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Social Media Weighs In After GloRilla’s Grandma Says She Favors Rihanna