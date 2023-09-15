MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset didn’t let anyone or anything stop them from having a raunchy moment during a bathroom break at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The “Money” rapper shared a video of her and the former Migos member hanging out near the bathroom sink. Cardi, in the same skin-tight, sleeveless navy blue mini dress she wore for the first-ever live performance of “Bongos,” filmed herself bent over with Offset behind her.

Although clothed, Offset began moving as though he was hitting it from the back while Cardi moaned.

A friend off camera asked the hitmaker about her charger, and Cardi moaned her response.

“Yeah! Come get it, come, come get the charger…my pussy,” Cardi said.

After hearing Cardi moaning, the woman affirmed she wasn’t coming where they were and said, “I’m tired of them.”

Cardi’s friend rounded the corner only to laugh when she saw the couple fully clothed during their foolishness. Offset broke into a smile while Cardi laughed at her friend’s reaction.

The VMA backstage bathroom moment wasn’t the first time the couple posted their freaky side. MadameNoire reported that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her forever beau went on a trip to Las Vegas, and they took to Instagram to promote their latest collab, “Jealousy.”

Offset sat behind his wife as she shook her clappas on his lap in an infinity pool.

That same night, Cardi took the stage with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for their first live performance of their new single, “Bongos.” Amid the performance, cameras captured Offset not giving a fuck and hyping his wife as she walked past him during Megan’s verse while some audience members remained seated.

Hubby goals!

Cardi and Offset met in 2017, the same year they got married. In an interview with Essence, the two rappers got candid about their first meeting and date. Cardi divulged how she wasn’t sure about dating an industry nigga, knowing how they worked. But she could tell Offset was different and more respectful. Offset chimed in about wanting to respect her and not pushing for sex, knowing she didn’t want to go that route.

Offset said he was consistent with Cardi (men take notes), from texting to flying her on private jets. After a while, the “Drip” star recalled when he told her he wanted the marriage and babies package. Realizing the rapper was serious, they immediately exchanged “I dos” at a courthouse a month before Offset proposed to her publicly at her Philadelphia concert.

Offset and Cardi claimed the proposal wasn’t a publicity stunt. Cardi felt she missed out on the typical marriage traditions, from a proposal to the wedding. So, Offset gave her the proposal she deserved at the show.