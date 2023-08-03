MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset were showing out and showing off during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

Cardi posted a video July 31 of herself in a skimpy red bikini as she twerked on her fellow rapper husband. The Grammy winner’s hourglass physique, vibrant tattoos and thick ass were on full display as she danced for Offset and in different parts of the large infinity pool they were in.

The “Up” rapper’s cheeky caption was, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas 😜.”

The video was set to the musicians’ latest single, “Jealousy,” which dropped in late July.

The couple’s good time included Cardi’s smoke session and Offset’s daring jump onto a glass railing high above the Sin City streets below him.

Cardi and Offset’s quality time rendezvous also included a moment of concern for the mother of two. The “Money” rapper revealed on Twitter July 31 that Offset’s leap onto the top of the infinity pool’s balcony railing gave her major anxiety.

Cardi and Offset dropped “Jealously” July 28. The track made the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending chart within days.

Cardi explained on social media in late July that she and Offset collaborated on the track to capitalize on the drama swirling in headlines about their marriage. Offset discussed he and Cardi’s tumultuous yet loving bond during a July 31 appearance on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast.

The Atlanta repping rapper addressed why he publicly accused his wife of cheating on him in June.

“She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night,” he explained. “We was going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day, and she crazy, man… We’re crazy for each other.”

