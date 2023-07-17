MadameNoire Featured Video

The official trailer for Joseline’s Cabaret: New York is a whirlwind of drama, fights and the Puerto Rican Princess’s signature, chaotic energy.

The clip that caused the most commotion on Instagram was when the “Vegas” rapper grabbed Raven Diaz by the neck at the start of an altercation.

Zeus fans harped on the crazy moment in the comments of the network’s post of the trailer July 16. Online users couldn’t believe the Ponce native tried to choke Raven out the way she did.

“Them tables is turning on Raven 😂.” “LMAOAOAOA HER GRABBING RAVEN BY THEE NECK IS SENDING MEEEEE.” “Y’all saw how Joseline dropped Raven 😂😂😂😂😂? Best I saw in the preview.” “WHY JOSELINE DO THAT GIRL LIKE THAT 😭?”

Another one of the trailer’s intense moments was when the rapper, born Joseline Hernandez, emotionally addressed a trans dancer.

“I have a lot of trans friends and girlfriends that I’ve known throughout the years,” the Zeus star said through tears. “When she showed me who she was, I felt [the] warfare in her mind. She showed me everything — I seen her cuts.”

The show’s fourth season trailer included lots of booty shaking, pole dancing and baddie energy from a new cast of showgirls and familiar faces.

Between choreography practices and onstage routines, the women had no problem confronting each other and Joseline about their beef.

“I don’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea,” one cast member said. “I could be cordial with you but not like you. Because at the end of the day, business is business,” another noted.

Even though she put hands on another one of her cast members, Joseline addressed her personal development at the top of the show’s trailer.

“It’s really important for me to elevate,” she told viewers.

Joseline’s Cabaret: New York drops July 23. Peep the sneak and read more about the upcoming season below.

