Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s 28-year-old wife, has been strutting about Italy over the last month in a number of barely there outfits. Native Italians have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the young architect’s naked ensembles, and some people want the daring beauty to be slapped with a fine for public indecency.

According to the Daily Mail, the uproar started Aug. 20, when Bianca stepped out for a daytime outing with Ye in Tuscany, wearing shiny beige tights, white pumps and a sheer tank top that exposed her breasts. At one point, the 28-year-old covered up her nips with a large black over-the-shoulder satchel to tone down the bizarre look.

Kanye, 45, also rocked a weird ass outfit. The Grammy Award-winning producer and rapper donned a black hoodie and a pair of baggy black oversized trousers as he strolled around Tuscany with his lady in 94-degree heat.

After photos of the couple surfaced on social media, a few folks from Italy ripped into Bianca for rocking her sheer and naked look around the conservative Catholic country.

“Someone forgot to tell ex ‘Reverend’ Kanye that they are in a conservative Catholic nation, not Miami or NYC,” one user wrote on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

TMZ noted that another user penned, “How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It’s called indecency … Tired of being forced to see nude women and it should be illegal for children to see this.”

A third upset citizen commented, “I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this pair polluting it.”

According to The Blast, Bianca could be putting herself at risk of paying a huge fine for flaunting her naked looks in Italy. Fines for public indecency range from 5,000 to 10,000 euros, and in some extreme cases, folks could go to jail for showing a little too much skin in the country.

Maybe it’s time to cover things up, Bianca. We wouldn’t want to see you rocking one of those orange prison jumpsuits. That’s a fashion faux pas for real!

Earlier this month, Bianca was spotted dining with her hubby Kanye in a jaw-dropping off-white bodysuit that featured a plunging v-neck line.

The Australian architect paired the see-through look with white tights and a strange headscarf made of sheer beige material. Kanye rocked another all-black ensemble, this time, barefoot, as he went out to eat with his wife.

Netizens of X wasted no time flaming the married couple over their strange wardrobe.

