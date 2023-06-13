MadameNoire Featured Video

At this point, Kanye “Ye” West and his supposed new wife, Bianca Censori, are trolling the internet because their latest fashion sense was…yikes.

On June 5, photographers captured the uncanny couple enrobed in peculiar ensembles by Vetements, a Swiss luxury fashion company.

Ye sported a black T-shirt with the word “Polizei,” meaning police in German, emblazoned on the back and two massive shoulder pads.

The canceled rapper’s garb from the waist down gave scuba diver vibes with his black leggings and scuba boots resembling black socks.

But, Lord, Ye’s clothing’s weird level didn’t come close to Yeezy architect-turned-second “wife” Censori. The 28-year-old woman wore a stocking-like black dress covering her head to ankles with black pointy boots, but what stole the show was the vast fabric ring hiding her neck and parts of her upper body.

According to Pop Crave, Ye and Censori were headed to a church service.

Twitter had a field day with the outfit, with one user comparing Censori’s outfit to a “broken black condom.”

A photo surfaced on Twitter showing that his kids were at the Sunday Service, wearing creepy and cult-like white robes.

We never want to be this rich!