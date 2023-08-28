MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Berry has reportedly finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez after an eight-year-long court battle, and the long-awaited agreement contains an eye-brow-raising child support settlement deal.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Berry, who co-parents her 9-year-old son Maceo with the French actor, must reportedly pay her ex-husband $8,000 a month in child support.

If she receives any cash above $2 million, the actress is required to shell out 4.3% of her income to Martinez for additional support, according to the filing. Berry, 57, will also have to bear the cost of her son’s private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies and “100 percent” of his extracurricular activities. Under the settlement, the Hollywood veteran has agreed to pay Martinez back for any school expenses he may have covered for Maceo during the 2023-2024 school year, People noted.

When news of the Oscar Award-winning actress’s whopping child support deal flooded the internet, Black netizens on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t help but cry out for Berry’s pockets. Some users were baffled by the hefty $8,000 fee. Of course, several internet contrarians claimed that Berry should have no problem shelling out the fee due to her Hollywood status. Sadly, a few internet trolls got a thrill out of seeing Martinez catch a payday from the child support settlement.

In 2010, Berry and Martinez met on the set of the action thriller Dark Tide. Three years later, the pair said “I do” at the swanky Chateau des Conde in France. The couple welcomed their son Maceo in 2013. Berry and Martinez’s love story came crashing down in 2015 when they filed for divorce after two years of marriage. At the time, the former couple told People that they were moving forward from their union with “love and respect for one another.”

“We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period,” the pair added.

Now, the former couple will share joint custody of Maceo. The Tinseltown star will get to spend quality time with her son Monday to Wednesday and Martinez will take care of the 9-year-old from Wednesday to Friday. The co-parents will alternate custody on the weekends.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Berry has had to shell out tons of dough to an ex.

In 2014, Berry was ordered to pay her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry $16,000 a month in child support for their daughter Nahla, but the actress received a little reprieve from the hefty payment in 2021 when a Los Angeles judge slashed the fee down to $8,000 a month.

The Oscar winner was also required to pay her ex-lover an additional 4.3% of her annual income if she made over $1.95 million.

According to court documents obtained by E-News, under the original agreement, Berry was required to pay a $16,000 whopping child support payment based on her 2012 income. The X-Men star reportedly made nearly $4.7 million during the first nine months of 2012– way more than Aubry’s gross expense income of $192,921. The court filing also stated that the actress would have to shell out retroactive support totaling $115,000 and $300,000 for Aubry’s legal fees. She also had to foot the bill for all of Nahla’s school expenses. Berry paid the hefty fees all the way up until 2021.

Before her payments were lowered, the actress took to Instagram to voice her frustration about the expensive court order. On Feb. 6, 2021, the legendary star posted a photo that read, “Women don’t owe you shit.” The eye-catching post sparked a debate about her child support battle in the comments section.

While responding to her followers, Berry opened up about the frustration of having to fund Aubry’s “lifestyle” through child support. “It takes great strength every day to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion” the Hollywood beauty wrote to one follower.

“I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!” she added in another reply. “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

Berry and Aubry began dating in 2005. They announced their split in 2010.

