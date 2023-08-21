MadameNoire Featured Video

Oscar Award-winning actress Halle Berry has been celebrating her birthday all week long. The star, who turned 57 Aug. 14, kicked off her birthday celebration when she attended the Gladys Knight concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Aug. 16.

Berry was front and center for the exciting show as she cheered the soul diva on during her performance. At the end of the night, the Monster’s Ball star had a chance to meet Knight in person, according to her post on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

“Sometimes u regret meeting the ppl u admire, but Gladys Knight is everything I could’ve hoped for in a hero,” the actress penned Aug. 17. “Thank u for blessing us tonite.”

Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, snapped a picture of the Hollywood vet hugging Knight backstage on his Instagram Story. The tender moment was reposted by TheBF_Daily.

Still on a high from the Gladys Knight concert, the Re-spin CEO took to Instagram Aug. 17 to thank fans for all of their sweet birthday wishes and support. She also sent a gushy shoutout to her boo Van Hunt.

“Thank you to all of my beautiful followers (and @vanhunt’s too) for the sweetest Birthday wishes,” the 57-year-old beauty captioned a photo of herself rocking a bare face and casual threads as she smiled in front of a giant two-layered floral cake in the shape of her initials. “These B-days keep coming, and I’m so grateful that they do!” she added.

Fans and celebs flocked to the comments section to show the star love for her big day.

“Happy birthday, lioness,” wrote Jamie Foxx.

“Happy Birthday, Halle!! Your birth onto the planet remains a gift to us all,” a fan penned.

Harlem actress Meagan Good chimed in, “HAPPY BLESSED BORNETH DAY, my Lioness Sista from anotha mista!”

Halle Berry’s radiance, beauty and glow are unmatched. Black seriously does not crack!

Earlier in the week, Berry, her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, and Van Hunt went to the World Of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica. The happy family rocked pink ensembles for the fun occasion. One picture captured Halle standing next to her towering daughter Nahla as they walked to the event.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you!” Berry captioned her photo carousel. “And….I highly recommend it,” she added.

Wow, Nahla is all grown up now!

Congrats to Halle Berry on turning one year finer!

