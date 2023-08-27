MadameNoire Featured Video

Although it happened in October 2022, celebrity vlogger Tasha K gave her two cents on rapper Fabolous’ stepdaughter, Taina Williams, calling him an absent father.

In a clip posted on TikTok and Instagram, Tasha K stated that Taina should “stay out of grown folks business.”

She also claimed she didn’t believe he was a deadbeat dad because he “recently” took a photo with daughter Journey Isabelle, 2, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emily Bustamante.

“If he wasn’t taking care of the girl, how’d he get a picture with her?” Tasha K asked. “Obviously, the mama allowed him to come see her, so the mama ain’t got no problems. Emily B. let him come see the little girl that he supposedly ain’t helped or taken care of.”

She continued, “Why is your ass screaming from the bedroom, pregnant…getting pregnant as we speak, worried about what somebody else doing? Your baby daddy only shows up when he’s on camera. That’s it!”

Tasha K went off saying Taina was living the same life as her mother but had a stronger baby daddy than her stepdad.

“Which means, them ass whoopings–when they do come–they gon hit a lot harder,” she said.

Tasha K told Taina that if her mom, Emily B, wanted Fabolous around, she could, and it was none of her business.

As MadameNoire previously reported, Fabolous took to Instagram on Oct. 10, 2022, to wish Journey a “Happy Birthday” when she turned two.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” he wrote in the caption. “You might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that, so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up…10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson @journeyisabella_.”

Commenters joined him in wishing the beautiful baby a happy birthday. But Taina refused to allow people to buy into the bull and stated that he wasn’t aware of what was happening in her sister’s life because he hadn’t been there for her for over a year.

“This post is hilarious,” Taina wrote. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ is translation for = I haven’t been taking care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well-being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate.”