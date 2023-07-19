MadameNoire Featured Video

Peter Thomas recently revealed how much he cashed in on Cynthia Bailey’s checks during their time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Love him or hate him, the Housewives husband, formerly known as Patricia, reflected on the hit Bravo show during his latest interview with Carlos King. The latter, a reality TV maestro, executively produced RHOA for seasons six through nine.

Peter candidly shared that he and Cynthia, his now ex-wife, agreed that he got a portion of her RHOA check. The couple’s wedding, marriage and divorce were documented on the show and prominent parts of the former supermodel’s storyline from 2010 to 2017.

“I used to take 15% whenever the check came in ’cause I had to keep my shit up also,” Peter told Carlos. “And the time I was giving to you guys was actually taking away time from my business. So our agreement was that I would take 15% after we paid all our household bills.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the bar owner shared who he thought was the most strategic RHOA housewife.

“I think the smartest person on this whole reality thing – [out of the] females that I’ve met in the seven or eight years that I was there — the smartest female on the show is Kenya. She got it.”

Peter argued that Kenya navigated reality TV to her advantage because she looked at the show, and her role, as a “business.”

“Kenya Moore, by far. Because she [understands] the shit. You know what I’m saying? She doesn’t take it personal. She understands that this is a job. She understands that in real life, most of these people she would never be friends with.”

The former music industry executive recalled his romances with Nia Long and Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

Throughout the conversation with Carlos, the honorary peach holder also addressed his current dynamic with Cynthia, his last moments with Greg Leakes, and NeNe Leakes’ relationship with Nyonisela Sioh.

